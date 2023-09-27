Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 605 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.10 and its 200 day moving average is $317.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

