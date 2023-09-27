Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

