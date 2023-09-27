PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

