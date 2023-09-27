Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 597,176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

