RDA Financial Network Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

