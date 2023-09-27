Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

