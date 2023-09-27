Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.