Saxon Interests Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

