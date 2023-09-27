Saxon Interests Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.8% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

