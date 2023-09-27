Sinecera Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,951 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Trading Down 2.3 %

AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

