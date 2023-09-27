SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

