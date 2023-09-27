Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.96.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNA
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,698 shares of company stock worth $13,556,417. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.