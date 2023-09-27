Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

