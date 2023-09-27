Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,105 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 83,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 63,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

