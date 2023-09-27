T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TROW opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

