TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRP opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 390.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

