Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

