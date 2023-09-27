Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tennant has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In related news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,923 shares of company stock worth $1,009,359. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

