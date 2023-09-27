The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

