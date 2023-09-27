The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth $26,027,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.31.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $7,562,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,468,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,286,331.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,479 over the last 90 days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

