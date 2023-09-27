The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

