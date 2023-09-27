Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,852 shares of company stock worth $5,403,568. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

