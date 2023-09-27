Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

