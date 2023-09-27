Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

