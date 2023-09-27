Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

TSN opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.