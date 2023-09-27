VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in VMware by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VMW opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

