Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 1.1 %

WSO opened at $356.07 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

