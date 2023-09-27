WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

