West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,809,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 508,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,418,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $91.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

