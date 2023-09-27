Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.