Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of WSM stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
