Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 481,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $47,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

