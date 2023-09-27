Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,224.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

