Xponance Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 47.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

