Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Dropbox by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,345 over the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.