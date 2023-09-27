Xponance Inc. Buys 3,730 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.4 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.