Xponance Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 80.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 126.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.59. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

