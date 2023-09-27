Xponance Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $185.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,858 shares of company stock worth $22,448,152. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.