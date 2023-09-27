Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.6 %

CRL opened at $194.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

