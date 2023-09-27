Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 824.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 18.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Masimo Stock Down 3.1 %

MASI opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $88.27 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

