Xponance Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CHE opened at $513.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.30 and a 200-day moving average of $532.41. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.