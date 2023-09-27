Xponance Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $368,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MGM opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

