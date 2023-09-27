Xponance Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

