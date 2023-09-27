Xponance Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE BWA opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

View Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.