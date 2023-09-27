Xponance Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

