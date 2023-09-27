Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.