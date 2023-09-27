Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.29.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,439. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $419.06 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $240.35 and a one year high of $430.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average is $352.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

