Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.4 %

NCLH opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

