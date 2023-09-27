Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 108.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 3,461.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.