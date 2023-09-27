Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,697 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

DKNG opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

