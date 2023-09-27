Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 429,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

PEAK opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

